Mamela Nyamza's alchemy of anger into grace at National Arts Festival

She started ballet at the age of eight at the Zama Dance School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, with teacher Arlene Westergaard.

She graduated with a National Diploma in Ballet from Tshwane University of Technology in 1994.

Always cast as an understudy, she never made it as a professional ballerina. This propelled her into the politics of the body with works that radically deconstruct dance norms and turn classical ballet on its head.

Her works include Hatch, which later became Hatched: The Meal, and The Last Attitude, (with Nelisiwe Xaba). She occasionally performs the autobiographical work with her son, and connects with her late mother on stage.

With further education at the Alvin Ailey International School for Dance in New York and extensive global exposure, Nyamza’s voice matured enough to close the gap between the personal and political with works such as I Stand Corrected (with UK artist Mojisola Adebayo) and De-Apart-Hate and Rock-To-The-Core, which call for cultural and political reform and justice.

Her movement style has grown into a strong conceptual signature, which can be an intellectual exercise for audiences.

Her works included in the National Arts Festival’s main programme are Hatched, Black Privilege and Phuma-Langa.

In Hatched, Nyamza explores identity and belonging, as well as the changes in her life after the birth of her son. The work has been performed in the Netherlands, Mexico, France, Germany, the US, UK, Singapore, Mali and around SA. To mark 10 years since its conception Nyamza’s son, Amkele Mandla, who initially performed in this production a decade ago when he was eight, will join his mother again on stage.

"It’s a transformed piece because we have both transformed. He’s a tall teenager who questions things now, compared to the portable little boy who did as his mom told," says Nyamza.

"Those are the challenges we’ll be tackling with the production, but I like that they’re real challenges that we’re going through right now as mother and teenager.

"I have just performed Hatched as a solo in the US and it made more sense because I’m older and I’m so much of a woman now.

"And because everything is so real in the show, people will see a mature woman and artist who is following her own mind and soul on stage."