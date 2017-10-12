BOOK REVIEW: How Henry Ford drove the rise of superbugs

THIS BLESSED EARTH: A Year in the Life of an American Family Farm

Ted Genoways

WW Norton & Co

America has too much and it’s killing the world. There are too many pesticides sprayed on too much maize and soy, fed to too many farm animals. With too many antibiotics, the animals grow too fast in too little space.

The US food system’s abundance has led to scarcity. Fewer breeds of livestock and crops — their genetics controlled by a handful of companies — and the overuse of antibiotics leave consumers with scant choice and doctors with fewer drugs to fight the superbugs that have been created. Blame Henry Ford and the soybean.

Two new books paint a picture of how government and industry helped consumers and farmers in the short term but left Americans with a world of ills.

This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an American Family Farm by Ted Genoways, follows a multigenerational farm family in Nebraska from harvest to harvest, flashing back to the pivotal moments in history that paved the way there.