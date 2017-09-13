BOOK REVIEW: Remembering an ANC founded on intellectual values

Bongani Ngqulunga’s biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme has been published at just the right time. The title, The Man Who Founded the ANC, is a misnomer as Nelson Mandela clearly states in Long Walk to Freedom that Seme was only "one of the founders of the ANC", influential though he may have been as an individual.

Seme’s credentials were certainly there for everyone to see. He was trained at Columbia University in the US, where he delivered his intellectual treatise, The Regeneration of Africa, and later attended Oxford University in the UK, where he pursued some legal studies but did not earn a degree.

Returning to SA in 1910, he found a nation in flux with the formation of the Union of SA, excluding blacks as voters with the partial franchise system in the Cape not being extended to the north. For Ngqulunga, Seme’s seminal moment was when the South African National Native Congress was formed in January 1912, to be renamed the ANC in 1923.

Seme succeeded where others had failed in forming a political organisation that represented all black South Africans, eventually culminating in the ANC becoming the only African liberation movement to achieve power in a negotiated settlement within the framework of a modern, industrialised state with colonial characteristics.

Although Ngqulunga somewhat underplays the role of others, such as John Dube and Walter Rubusana, Seme was clearly an important and influential figure in the creation of the then Native Congress, with his now iconic plea "against the demon of racialism … the cause of all our woes and of all our backwardness and ignorance today".

This is in essence the soul of the ANC. But between 1912 and 1994 lay a vast road of missed opportunities, failed plans and ideological detours that cost the ANC dearly.

Somehow it survived, with Seme’s life a good example of how the progression of the ANC to power was far from a straight line.

Practising as an attorney, Seme was adviser to the Swazi and Zulu royal houses before serving as ANC president from 1930 to 1936. In between, he bought land from white farmers for black settlement and economic advancement.