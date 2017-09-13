BOOK REVIEW: The rippling power of a single event

THE ASSASSINATION OF KING SHAKA: Zulu History’s Dramatic MomentJohn LabandJonathan Ball Publishers

King Shaka is an enigmatic figure in South African history. He’s a symbol of the formation of the Zulu kingdom and identity, as well as the military brilliance with which it resisted colonial intrusion and expansion. But Shaka’s rule was also a period of widespread ferocity and violence for many communities in the eastern interior of SA.

How much value people attach to either side of this complex historical coin largely depends on their cultural backgrounds, the weight of history or perhaps a combination of both.

All of these complexities are on display in The Assassination of King Shaka: Zulu History’s Dramatic Moment — a new book by expert Zulu historian John Laband.

Prior to becoming professor emeritus of history at Wilfred Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, Laband taught history at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He is a specialist of 19th century Zulu history and has written several books on the subject, including the Historical Dictionary of the Zulu Wars, The Rise and Fall of the Zulu Nation and Zulu Warriors: The Battle for the South African Frontier.

Laband is careful not to frame the book as a study of Zulu history. He states that his "objective is not to undertake another scholarly investigation into the formation of the Zulu kingdom in the reign of King Shaka", because other historians have already done so.

Rather, he is attempting "a focused inquiry into a single, pivotal event in Shaka’s life: his assassination". He explains that the book should be read as an account of how the event provides important insights into the dynamics of the formation of the Zulu kingdom and illuminates the seemingly mysterious character of Shaka.