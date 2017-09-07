BOOK REVIEW: An uncompromising spoof on colour

The novel’s language is rough and tough and rich with expletives. The word "nigger" appears liberally throughout the book and Beatty says "some people get upset and I think that’s a valid complaint.

We have to figure out the impact of words such as n****r and k****r.

"They don’t mean the same thing to everyone."

Beatty was born in 1962 in Los Angeles and grew up there, but there the similarity to the novel’s narrator ends. His father left his artist mother Yvonne with three children — Beatty and his two sisters — when he was three-years-old.

"We had no TV, so we grew up reading books by Joseph Heller and Saul Bellow. My mother is still an artist, has a beautiful studio in LA and yes, no doubt some of my creativity comes from her," he says.

Beatty describes her as "insanely smart, with pretty good taste. She always encouraged us and if we saw something to read, she would buy it."

He read Mad magazine from the age of four, "its humour was totally different — it was really important to me".

"Also, it was so not Californian, to me it was East Coast."

No surprises then that he moved to the East Coast, where he received an MFA in creative writing at Brooklyn College, as well as an MA in psychology at Boston University.

He began writing poetry and his first book of poems, Big Bank Takes Little Bank was published in 1991. It was followed three years later by Joker, Joker, Deuce.

His first novel, The White Boy Shuffle, was published in 1996, followed by Tuff in 2000 and Slumberland in 2008.

It took him five years to write The Sellout, which was published in 2015. "It was a hard book to write. Some people say it’s a hard book to read, but I wouldn’t know — I just wrote it. I try to be appreciative of people making an effort to read it."