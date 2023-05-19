CHRIS THURMAN: Podcasts and open studios take the fight to Mr Sushi’s bulldozers

One analyst warns stagflation is on the cards due to unabated load-shedding
Emerging fields and careers will need people with the right skills
Deputy finance minister repeats reform roll call at the launch of Rand Merchant Bank’s US operation
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Titi criticises the government’s handling of the electricity debacle and says Eskom will struggle to source funding to extend the life of its ageing coal fleet
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Unprecedented step comes on back of political turbulence and democratic backsliding
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
A biography of a sex symbol, a business drama and a Watergate story are among the offerings this week
When politicians resort to spectacle, you can be sure that the aim is to distract members of the public from a lack of substance. It’s like that other ancient form of deflection: to avoid criticism for weak leadership, to hide corruption or ineptitude, find an enemy and go to war.
Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene knows all too well that residents have had enough of the coalition shenanigans and horse trading that have brought the city council and the mayoral office into a state of dysfunction. So when “Mr Sushi” became “Mr Mayor” for a few hours earlier this week, he knew just what to do. He went to war — on the poor...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: Podcasts and open studios take the fight to Mr Sushi’s bulldozers
If only those in charge had a sliver of the courage, conviction or vision of those who sustain the Joburg art scene
When politicians resort to spectacle, you can be sure that the aim is to distract members of the public from a lack of substance. It’s like that other ancient form of deflection: to avoid criticism for weak leadership, to hide corruption or ineptitude, find an enemy and go to war.
Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene knows all too well that residents have had enough of the coalition shenanigans and horse trading that have brought the city council and the mayoral office into a state of dysfunction. So when “Mr Sushi” became “Mr Mayor” for a few hours earlier this week, he knew just what to do. He went to war — on the poor...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.