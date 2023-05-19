Life / Arts & Entertainment

CHRIS THURMAN: Podcasts and open studios take the fight to Mr Sushi’s bulldozers

If only those in charge had a sliver of the courage, conviction or vision of those who sustain the Joburg art scene

BL Premium
19 May 2023 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

When politicians resort to spectacle, you can be sure that the aim is to distract members of the public from a lack of substance. It’s like that other ancient form of deflection: to avoid criticism for weak leadership, to hide corruption or ineptitude, find an enemy and go to war.

Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene knows all too well that residents have had enough of the coalition shenanigans and horse trading that have brought the city council and the mayoral office into a state of dysfunction. So when “Mr Sushi” became “Mr Mayor” for a few hours earlier this week, he knew just what to do. He went to war — on the poor...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.