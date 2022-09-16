Five things to watch this weekend

Investors mull economic reports that cement expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve
The review by ARC Investments of the management fees it was paying is an acknowledgment that shareholder and management interests are not aligned
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Ahmed Ogwell Ouma’s comments follow the World Health Organization head's statement that the end of the pandemic is in sight
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
A new TV series renders the Steinhoff scandal in a way ordinary people will understand
100 Foot Wave — Showmax
Winner of an Emmy award for its cinematography this week, director Chris Smith’s docuseries chronicles the decade-long quest by big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara for a 100-foot wave off the coast of Portugal. For surfing aficionados there are plenty of spectacular and breathtaking wipeouts but there’s also much for nonsurfer viewers to appreciate about its epic tale of one man’s obsession and his determination to realise a dream that many believe is futile...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Five things to watch this weekend
Documentaries, a sports biopic, a true story and cinematic genius from Jean-Luc Godard — what to stream
100 Foot Wave — Showmax
Winner of an Emmy award for its cinematography this week, director Chris Smith’s docuseries chronicles the decade-long quest by big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara for a 100-foot wave off the coast of Portugal. For surfing aficionados there are plenty of spectacular and breathtaking wipeouts but there’s also much for nonsurfer viewers to appreciate about its epic tale of one man’s obsession and his determination to realise a dream that many believe is futile...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.