BOOK REVIEW: Uncovering different historical aspects of 'race'

In her latest historical novel Horse, Australian-American journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks recounts the story of a legendary, winning thoroughbred stallion.

As we have come to expect from her, she also gives voice to people whose stories have gone unrecorded, delving into the history of the black horsemen, trainers, jockeys and grooms, most of them enslaved, who were behind the horse racing industry in the antebellum South, specifically Kentucky...