Five things to watch this weekend Newly launched Disney+ titles and Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project — what to stream

Pam & Tommy — Disney+

It was the most infamous sex tape of its era and the manner of its distribution in the early days of the internet changed the way that all future celebrity sex tapes were consumed. This is the off-the-wall, crazy dramatisation of the true story behind the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee not-meant-to-be-seen-by-anyone-else tape as told by journalist Amanda Chicago Lewis in her 2014 Rolling Stone article. Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the naive star-crossed celebrity lovers, the solidly entertaining dramedy also takes time to examine the often forgotten story of what the tape and misogynist attitudes did to Anderson’s career. It features a memorable interaction between Tommy Lee and his famously wayward trouser snake that you won’t forget in a hurry...