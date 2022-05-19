×

Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Has the cultural war on the West gone too far?

19 May 2022 - 05:06 John Fraser

In his brilliant, diligently researched book The War on the West, journalist and author Douglas Murray suggests there is a movement to forever tarnish the West and its heritage.

Of course, as we in SA know more than most, there have been evil and unacceptable acts by Western leaders, including some of the barbaric horrors of slavery, colonialism and apartheid...

