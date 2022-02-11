Life / Arts & Entertainment And the Oscar goes to ... here are some hints Tymon Smith shares his take on the expected winners of the most coveted categories B L Premium

With the announcement of the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday, there are, as always, plenty of films, directors and actors who many think should have been on the list that aren’t and a few surprising ones who are. There’s also the tricky problem of how ABC, the network that will broadcast the ceremony on March 27, will overcome the problem of making people care enough to tune in.

Here are some interesting points that arise from this year’s nominations and some slightly too early predictions for which actors and films will take home the coveted statues...