Life / Art The state of the arts Graham Wood spoke to nine insiders to cobble together a picture of where the art world is now, and what the post-pandemic art landscape might look like as 2022 kicks off

By the end of last year, especially before the fourth wave of the pandemic struck, there was already a sense in the art world that things were settling into a "new normal", if not returning to the way they were before. The way the chips fell as live exhibitions and auctions resumed seemed to provide the first indication of what the future might look like.

As Stevenson gallery partner Joost Bosland put it late last year when he spoke from Art Basel Miami Beach, the return to international fairs was proving to be "a way to test all these conversations we’ve been having for the past year and to see what the real-world implications are"...