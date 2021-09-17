The unfortunate and sad Disney effect
17 September 2021 - 05:07
In the 19th century Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels may have been right to decry religion as the “opiate of the masses”. In 20th century mainstream entertainment, perhaps no other big studio was more responsible in delivering a new opiate for the masses than Disney.
Under the stewardship of its beloved, rags-to-riches, workaholic patriarch Walt Disney, it steadfastly crafted a space for itself as the ultimate provider of clean, pious family entertainment, filled with talking animals and flying humans and devoid of any of the nasty realities of sex, death, war or politics that shaped so much of the realities of the era...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now