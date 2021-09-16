Hybrid Toyota Rav4 is impressively light on fuel

South Africans have been slow to embrace hybrids, with the petrol-electric cars trickling out of showrooms with a pace akin to Eskom fixing our country’s power supply.

Toyota, an early pioneer of the technology with its Prius, is hoping to attract more customers into the hybrid fold with its new petrol-electric Corolla and Rav4 models. The two cars were launched in SA last week, with the Corolla becoming the country’s most affordable hybrid at R419,900, while the Rav4 Hybrid is priced at R555,300, both undercutting the R577,800 Prius that stays on sale.

All Toyota hybrids are sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty, a six-services/90,000km service plan and an eight-year/195,000km warranty on the battery.

I took a road trip from Jozi to KwaZulu-Natal in the new Rav4 Hybrid, which has a normally aspirated 2.5l petrol engine mated with an electric motor for a total output of 160kW. The engine’s 221Nm is supplemented by 202Nm from the electric motor, and that’s a healthy dose of torque. It makes for a pleasantly punchy car that sprints off with a lively, lag-free feel, and cruises easily.