Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend An uplifting family story, British Empire drama, strangers coming together, untold sports stories and all the Emmy content in one place

CODA — Apple TV +

An uplifting, sentimental and predictable feel-good film that, thanks to some strong performances and very real characters, manages to touch even the most cynical of hearts. It’s based on a 2014 French film and was the winner of four major awards at 2021’s Sundance Festival before landing a record $25m distribution deal from Apple TV +. The story is that of a wallflower teenager who is the only member of her family who isn’t hearing-impaired. The problem is, while her hard-working Massachusetts fishing family need her help to start a new business and act as their ears, she has dreams of success as a singing star. When her ambitions and theirs come to an inevitable standoff, reach for the tissues and hope they can work things out...