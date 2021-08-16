From faux meat to faux fish: the next frontier

When a tuna marketing executive took a bite of the dehydrated tomato seasoned with olive oil, algae extract, spices and soy sauce early last year, he was astounded.

“This is going to be a problem for us,” he said. At least that is how Ida Speyer, cofounder and CEO of Mimic Seafood, recalls it, designating it the highest praise she could have imagined for the delicate slice of tuna that — despite what the marketing executive’s taste buds indicated — contained no tuna.

The Madrid-based start-up’s Tunato product, fabricated from a speciality tomato variety grown in southern Spain that resembles sliced sushi-grade tuna in shape and size, is part of a growing class of food innovations fighting for the last empty shelf in the booming plant-based protein market: seafood.

Faux fish, which Speyer concedes “maybe five or 10 years ago would have seemed too far out, too different, or only something for vegans”, is just a tiny fraction of the alternative protein market, dwarfed by the more mature faux meat and alt-dairy sectors. But the sector is evolving quickly.

Concerns about red-meat consumption, antibiotics in livestock and climate change have enticed more global shoppers to go meatless, at least once a week. But fish, with its heart-healthy reputation, does not have the bad rap. Still, fears of overfishing, heavy-metal consumption and microplastics, fuelled by documentaries such as Netflix’s controversial Seaspiracy, are priming the switch.

The potential market could be huge: beyond vegans and flexitarians, faux fish might also be a welcome addition to, say, a pregnant woman avoiding high-mercury swordfish or a consumer with a shellfish allergy. And big corporations have taken notice.