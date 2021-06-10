Life / Books The pandemic has books back in business again After a few months of seeking escapism in TV streaming, people rediscovered the joys of reading BL PREMIUM

Theatres went dark in London’s West End in 2020, while galleries closed and concert halls stood silent. But there was one creative industry that flourished during lockdown: the reading and publishing of books.

Many in the industry, as well as parents and educators, are now hoping the habit will stick around post-Covid-19. My guess is it just might...