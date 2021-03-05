Five things to watch this weekend
The life of Notorious B.I.G., drama, pop songs and murder — what to stream this weekend
05 March 2021 - 05:07
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix
Emmett Malloy’s documentary manages to just about stand above the many already out-there examinations of the short, magnetic life of Christopher Wallace, the man history knows best as rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Made with the blessing of his mother, Violetta, it features previously unreleased personal home-video footage of his life during his short reign at the top of the hip-hop food chain, before his fatal shooting at the age of 24 in 1997. The film benefits from focusing not so much on the mystery of his killing as the personal motivations, ambitions and desires of a subject whose legend still lives on through the music he made in his too-short creative life...
