Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Origin stories, docuseries, antiheroes, psychological games and historical dramas — what to stream this weekend

Ratched — Netflix

Ryan Murphy gives his particular high camp, melodramatic twist to the origin story of one of cinema’s most memorable villains — One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s Nurse Ratched. Played with unreliability and misdirection by Sarah Paulson, Mildred Ratched is here presented as a postwar working woman with a dark past who must manipulate her way up the ladder of the administration of a North California insane asylum to save the only real relationship in her troubled life. It’s visually lush, full of Hitchcockian trickery and completely over-the-top but there’s plenty of style and surface madness to distract from the show’s sometimes frustratingly pedestrian and silly plotting.