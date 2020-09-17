HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this R77.5m Camps Bay mansion

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R77.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

No expense was spared on this house, which offers four bedrooms, six bathrooms, triple staff quarters and an array of leisure amenities including a state of the art cinema, a wine cellar, spacious outdoor deck and bar area, a large swimming pool and sauna, all of which boast spectacular ocean views. The price includes imported Italian furniture and the owner’s art collection.