HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this R77.5m Camps Bay mansion

The price includes imported Italian furniture and the owner’s art collection

17 September 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R77.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

No expense was spared on this house, which offers four bedrooms, six bathrooms, triple staff quarters and an array of leisure amenities including a state of the art cinema, a wine cellar, spacious outdoor deck and bar area, a large swimming pool and sauna, all of which boast spectacular ocean views. The price includes imported Italian furniture and the owner’s art collection.

WHERE: Steenberg, Cape Town

PRICE: From R16.5m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

Located on a 2ha site across from the Steenberg Golf Estate, Steenberg Green is an exclusive new development consisting of 10 luxury homes. Each property offers a large private garden, sweeping views of the neighbouring mountains and large living areas that flow onto a covered patio and pool deck. Special features include walk-in closets, closed combustion fireplaces and wine cellars.

