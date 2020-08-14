Five things to watch this weekend
Unsolved murders, notorious criminals, narcs and a fad wellness industry — what to stream
14 August 2020 - 05:10
Destroyer — Showmax
Nicole Kidman gives a surprisingly raw and rugged performance in this underrated revenge thriller. Kidman plays LAPD detective Erin Bell who suffers from PTSD induced by a terrifying early experience as an undercover agent, which she must deal with when a tormentor from her past reappears.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now