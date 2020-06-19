Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend A collection of Father’s Day hits from Showmax and a feminist-centred comedy from Netflix are some of what’s on offer BL PREMIUM

Father’s Day Collection — Showmax

As Father’s Day arrives this Sunday, Showmax has curated a box-set to satisfy dads of all types and tastes. It features a variety of films and series that appeal to the toughest and best-natured of all kinds of fathers, from the rough and tough cut-throat antics of Ray Donovan and Godfather of Harlem to the layered twists of dramas such as Fargo, Billions and House, the sports heroism of Creed, the escapist action thrills of Fast & Furious to a variety of hard-hitting local drams such as Noem My Skollie, Nommer 37 and Four Corners. There’s sure to be something for all the dads to kick back and enjoy while they commandeer the television this Sunday.