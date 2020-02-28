Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend From scandals to spy dramas, cooing babies and sex addicts — here’s what’s in store BL PREMIUM

The Last Thing He Wanted — Netflix

Based on Joan Didion’s 1980s Iran-Contra scandal novel, Dee Rees’s film adaptation is sometimes a little overly complicated for its own good but still provides plenty of wheeler-dealing political intrigue to keep you watching. Starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck, it’s the story of what happens when a veteran journalist under pressure from her cunning back-room-dealing father agrees to do a favour that turns her into the focus of attention of an embarrassing and unwanted scandal for US diplomatic relations in troubled Cold War-era Central America.