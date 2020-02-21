Entertainment taps into contagion horror as anxiety goes viral

As the world confronts the spread of a deadly new virus, interest in disease-themed movies, games and TV series has exploded, with worried viewers turning to documentaries and disaster flicks for answers and ways to cope. The iTunes movie download charts are usually dominated by the latest blockbusters.

But in the past few weeks a blast from the past has stormed up the charts: Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 thriller Contagion.

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow as a business person who unwittingly brings a lethal pathogen to the US after shaking hands with a Macau chef, the movie has many parallels with current events.

Like the new coronavirus, the illness jumps from animals to humans in China before spreading abroad — though in the movie it is an exponentially more deadly phenomenon, killing 26-million about the world in the first month alone.

It’s a horror story that appears to have us hooked. In the last week of January, Contagion popped up in the top 10 of the British iTunes chart. This week it has slipped down to 55 in Britain but remains stubbornly high up in many places: No 7 in Singapore, 24 in Australia and 20 in the US.