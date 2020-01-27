Life / Arts & Entertainment

Teen newcomer Billie Eilish cleans up at the Grammy Awards

The 18-year-old bagged the four top awards with the debut album she recorded in her bedroom with her brother

27 January 2020 - 11:05 Jill Serjeant and Dan Whitcomb
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MONICA ALMEIDA
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MONICA ALMEIDA

Los Angeles — Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes — album, song, record of the year and best new artist — in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honours.

Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? while her hit single Bad Guy was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four top Grammys on the same night.

Eilish, distinguished by her green hair and baggy clothes, recorded the album with her brother Finneas in the bedroom of their Los Angeles home. Finneas also won the Grammy for nonclassical producer of the year.

They seemed taken aback by their Grammy haul, which saw them triumph over established stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and rapper Post Malone.

Ariana Grande, left, and Lizzo at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOHN SHEARER
Ariana Grande, left, and Lizzo at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOHN SHEARER

“We didn’t make this album to win a Grammy. We wrote about depression and suicidal thoughts and environmental change,” Finneas said as the pair accepted the awards. “We stand up here confused and grateful.”

Asked backstage what she would do next, Eilish said, “Being in this moment is all I’m thinking about ... I’m gonna do whatever I feel.”

The Grammy Awards show opened with a dedication to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident earlier in the day and whose Los Angeles Lakers team has its home at the city’s Staples Center and Grammy venue.

“We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said Grammy host Alicia Keys. “We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this.”

R&B star Lizzo won three of her eight nominations, while gay black country rapper Lil Nas X took two for his viral Old Town Road collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X poses with his awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/AMANDA EDWARDS
Lil Nas X poses with his awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/AMANDA EDWARDS

Lil Nas X, 20, wearing a cowboy hat and silver lure suit, and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus dazzled the house with a kitschy performance of their viral collaboration Old Town Road, with contributions from stars ranging from K-Pop band BTS to young yodeler Mason Ramsey.

“He told the world he was gay and overnight he became an inspiration and a role model for hundreds of young people around the world,” comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who is also gay, said as she introduced Lil Nas X.

Grande performed a medley of hits from her break-up album Thank u, Next, including 7 Rings and Imagine but won none of the five Grammys for which she was nominated.

Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, who was gunned down in his Los Angeles neighborhood last year, won two Grammys and was honored in a tribute by John Legend, DJ Khaled and rapper Meek Mill.

Blake Shelton and his fiancée Gwen Stefani held hands as they debuted their new romantic duet Nobody But You, while Camila Cabello sang her recent single First Man to her tearful father in the audience. Demi Lovato won a standing ovation in her first performance at a major awards show since a drugs overdose in 2018.

Camila Cabello onstage during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. FILMMAGIC/JEFF KRAVITZ
Camila Cabello onstage during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 2020 in Los Angeles, the US. FILMMAGIC/JEFF KRAVITZ

The Grammy winners are chosen by members of the Recording Academy, which is currently embroiled in a dispute over the departure of its new CEO Deborah Dugan and her allegations of conflicts of interest in the nominations process. The Recording Academy has denied the allegations.

Reuters

Station of the Year at the Radio Awards 2020

The judging of this year’s Station of the Year Award, which is part of the annual Radio Awards, will be done somewhat differently this year
News & Insights
1 week ago

African women scientists start taking their rightful place in climate research

As climate change threatens harvests, the lack of researchers, particularly female researchers, is limiting Africa’s ability to cope with the crisis
World
1 week ago

Tim Cook to get award in Dublin, despite anger over €13bn Irish tax bill

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will present Cook with the accolade later in January in recognition of Apple’s 40 years of investment in Ireland
Companies
2 weeks ago

Mane is Africa’s best player

Liverpool striker says he is proud after pipping his teammate Mohamed Sala to the continental award
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Robo-heart could solve organ transplant crisis
Life
2.
Is running a mile in Nike’s Vaporfly shoes ...
Life
3.
Transitioning from cycling to running is not as ...
Life
4.
LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘We liberals have had a rude ...
Life
5.
How Donald Trump is proving George Orwell wrong
Life / Books

Related Articles

A global art capital is a thing of the past

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Pseudoscience and sobbing: The Goop Lab on Netflix

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Tarantino’s nostalgic comedy takes full bag of Golden Globes

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.