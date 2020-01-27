Teen newcomer Billie Eilish cleans up at the Grammy Awards

Los Angeles — Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes — album, song, record of the year and best new artist — in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honours.

Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? while her hit single Bad Guy was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four top Grammys on the same night.

Eilish, distinguished by her green hair and baggy clothes, recorded the album with her brother Finneas in the bedroom of their Los Angeles home. Finneas also won the Grammy for nonclassical producer of the year.

They seemed taken aback by their Grammy haul, which saw them triumph over established stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and rapper Post Malone.