Five things to watch this weekend

What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 — Showmax

It started as a two-minute short created by New Zealand comedians Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi about a pair of roommate vampires. It has since transformed into a cult hit black comedy feature film in 2014 and now a two-season television show that offers plenty of laughs, lots of silliness

and the perfect viewing material for those who love the lighter side of horror.