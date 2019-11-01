Five things to watch this weekend
From high-action crime drama to Halloween horrors, check out this list of weekend binge-watch options
Jack Ryan Season 2 — Amazon Prime Video
I’m still not convinced that John Krasinski works as an action hero. However, there are lots of thrills and twists and explosions in the continuing adaptation of the adventures of Tom Clancy’s favourite CIA analyst-turned-field agent.
Hereditary — Showmax
Director Ari Aster’s old-fashioned but genuinely creepy horror from 2018 arrives just in time for Halloween season. Featuring a superb central performance from Toni Collette, it’s a disturbing and atmospheric exploration of a family’s psychological breakdown in the wake of a tragedy.
The Kominsky Method Season 2 — Netflix
Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin return for a further season of the endearing and gently funny adventures of an ageing acting coach and his best friend agent Norman Newlander. It’s anchored by an engaging chemistry between its leads and a sly but understated satirical poke at the narcissism of Hollywood.
What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 — Showmax
It started as a two-minute short created by New Zealand comedians Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi about a pair of roommate vampires. It has since transformed into a cult hit black comedy feature film in 2014 and now a two-season television show that offers plenty of laughs, lots of silliness
and the perfect viewing material for those who love the lighter side of horror.
BoJack Horseman Season 6 Part 1 — Netflix
Animated comedy’s favourite washed-out equine celebrity begins his final goodbye with the first part of the final season. BoJack is in rehab trying to mend his drug-addled, sex-crazed ways but life and his own bad habits may have other plans. It’s a fitting send-off for one of television’s smartest and most bittersweet shows.