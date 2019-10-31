News & Fox / Gimme

Gadget review: do a your teeth a power of good with this brush

The simple yet elegantly designed Philips’ Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush promises whiter teeth in a week

31 October 2019 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Cool factor 5/5
Usability 4/5
Value for money 4/5

Electric toothbrushes have been around for years, but Philips’ Sonicare DiamondClean variant is a compelling new offering. The simple yet elegantly designed toothbrush promises whiter teeth in a week, and comes with a nifty travel charging case in addition to a home glass charger.

The toothbrush beats regular varieties with its 62,000 brush movements a minute. It offers five modes and works on a two-minute timer. I’ve been using three modes daily: clean, polish and white. There’s also a gum-care and sensitive-teeth setting.

The brush gently beeps at 30-second intervals, making it easy for you to rotate to each of the four quadrants in your mouth. When the two minutes are up, the brush switches off. If you want to use it for longer or change modes, you have to turn on the two-minute timer again.

Surprisingly to me, the claim that the brush makes teeth whiter in a week is borne out. I had a coffee stain on a tooth and brushing with this toothbrush removed it with the first use. Continuous use of the polish and white modes daily must be a good thing for your teeth — it’s like a home version of visiting a dentist for a quick clean.

I’m getting two weeks of battery life, but this aspect would depend on how you use the toothbrush: cleaning on one mode a day will make the battery last longer than, say, using three different modes for two minutes each.

I’ve used the toothbrush on a couple of trips, and the travel case is convenient, with its USB charger and plug. I found that I don’t use the home glass charger — I prefer to keep it in the travel case.

The toothbrush comes with two brush heads, a regular-and a mini-sized one. Replacement heads are available at various retailers, and it is recommended that you change them every three months.

At R2,400, it is not cheap, but the nifty charging case for travel is a bonus and if you’re a frequent traveller, I’d highly recommend it.

The toothbrush is available in white, black, pink, purple and rose gold.

