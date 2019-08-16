CHRIS THURMAN: Art minus politics? It doesn’t exist
Trying to separate aesthetic objects from their political context is a fool’s errand
In a previous column I wrote about the statue of the Little Mermaid in anticipation of a visit to Copenhagen. It appears that I annoyed some readers by “politicising” what should apparently be a safely apolitical work of art. I aim to please, so on arrival in Denmark I set about visiting other sites of public art in the capital city with the aim of finding one that has nothing to do with politics.
A very different female subject to Hans Christian Andersen’s nameless mermaid is the winged figure that stands atop the Maritime Monument just around the corner — a version of the Nike of Samothrace presiding over scenes of destruction and mayhem, with reliefs depicting the circumstances under which 648 Danish seamen lost their lives during World War 1.
No luck so far: there is no warfare without politics.
Further down the promenade is a bust of Marie of Orléans, the French princess who married into Denmark’s royal family in the late 19th century and immediately became a popular figure. Rejecting the airs and graces of monarchy, Marie stood on the side of the disenfranchised. A proto-feminist, she rejected the notion that women should keep out of the political sphere.
Bad luck again. Surely, somewhere, sat a public artwork that had nothing to do with public affairs?
Another short walk along the edge of the harbour brought me to the Gefion Fountain, above which a grand sculpture depicts the Norse goddess Gefjon creating Denmark’s main island of Zealand by cutting it away from the Swedish land mass — she ploughed it off using a small span of oxen. Here, you might think, we are in mythical and nonpolitical territory.
Yet, while Sweden and Denmark today are excellent neighbours in the Scandinavian way, they did spend a few centuries trying to annihilate one another; the story of Gefjon and the land “stolen” from Sweden was no innocuous fireside tale.
Another winged victory figure to be seen nearby crests the 20m-high marble column of a monument dedicated to Admiral Ivar Huitfeldt, who was killed in a naval battle during the Great Northern War between the two nations and their allies.
One area of friction between the present-day Swedish and Danish states is their differing treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers. While Sweden has adopted multiculturalism as a policy position, Denmark has remained broadly xenophobic: Muslim and brown-skinned “others” are regularly decried not only by the right-wing Danish People’s Party but also the leftist coalition that won a majority in recent elections.
Denmark has reintroduced the terminology of the “ghetto” in describing immigrant communities, has developed forced integration programmes, maintains prison-like conditions in detention centres for asylum seekers and is trying to copy Australia’s human rights abuses on the island of Nauru by entrapping immigrants who are perceived to be a risk on its own incarcerating island, Lindholm.
This troubling set of circumstances lent a particular poignance to my unexpected encounter with a more recent, less well-known and indeed more modest statue of a female figure along the Copenhagen waterfront. Dennis Smith’s Kristina brings to the fore an often forgotten history: that of the Danish Mormons who emigrated to the US in the 1850s.
These men and women were from communities that had grown in Denmark after the country became the first in Europe to formalise religious freedom in its constitution. Yet social and economic pressures forced 20,000 of them to leave their Danish home and to set up shop in Utah. The ocean crossing was perilous, and those who survived still had to travel for weeks to get to Salt Lake City.
Smith’s great-grandmother Kristina was one of these voyagers. His sculptural reimagining of her is a powerful riposte to the degradation of both American and Danish discourses regarding the position of the immigrant. And Kristina seems to me further vindication, if this were needed, that only fools seek to escape art’s political dimensions.
Kristina, staring out across the water, is not just a pretty statue with a quietly stoical look on her face. She asks of us a creative, generous response to one of the great political questions of our age.