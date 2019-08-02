Contemplating the colours of what is and what was

Berni Searle, artist and director of the University of Cape Town’s Michaelis School of Art, is on an unusual mission to Japan. The trip follows a wide-ranging career overview at the recent National Arts Festival in Makhanda which spotlit her remarkable art engagement with the personal as dramatic dynamic of morality.

While the purpose of the Japanese visit, undertaken with other UCT academics, is clothed in scholastic motivation, her involvement as artist is not unusual.

She says that the exchange project — with representatives of the universities of Kobe, Tokyo and Nagasaki — which will consider the theme “Human resilience in the face of man-made and natural disasters in Japan and South Africa” will include a visual component of some kind at its conclusion.

“The group is travelling to Kobe, where the great Hanshin earthquake took place in 1995 and Kesennuma, which is of interest to the project in its efforts to recover from the devastating 2011 tsunami.”

The key words “human reliance” and “disaster” are easy links to Searle’s oeuvre over a highly successful career as a foremost video artist. In Makhanda, where a number of key works could be viewed, Searle’s consistent focus on social and historical issues within the personal, confirmed that status.

Significantly, Searle was a Standard Bank Young Artist with a comprehensive exhibition at the festival in 2003, when that award played an important role in focusing artists’ careers in public perception.