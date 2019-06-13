Stevenson Johannesburg launches new gallery in Parktown

The gallery’s signage is understated, but the house is visible from the street and you’re more aware of the exhibition that’s showing at any given time than the gallery’s name. The green-fringed parking area in front of the house opens the house up a bit and makes the public space around it more hospitable to passers-by, returning some of the old architectural character of the area to the streetscape. So, as well as being historically sensitive, it’s a gentle bit of urban activism that, with its neighbours, might help to give 7th Avenue the walkable high-street character that is so sought after and so rare in the city.

It certainly makes some of the region’s best, most exciting artists more accessible to the suburbs. Stevenson represents some of the most established and exciting contemporary artists in the country. Zanele Muholi, for example, will have a retrospective at Tate Modern in London next year, and was recently named as Africa’s most important/ influential artist in a survey by art consultancy Corrigall & Co. Nicholas Hlobo, who has just designed a handbag for Louis Vuitton, is another — a fact noted not for its artistic significance, but to demonstrate his mainstream status.

You’ll also find on their books such names as Kemang Wa Lehulere and Nandipha Mntambo, both of whom have significant international presences, as well as well-established heavyweights Penny Siopis, Steven Cohen and Guy Tillim.

But that’s precisely why the move from Juta Street in Braamfontein has raised eyebrows in some quarters. Is the trek to suburbia a capitulation to middle-class values? Is it an admission that art belongs among the well-heeled suburban elite rather than in the thick of things, among the students, intellectuals, upstarts and urban grit of Braamfontein? Is it a move that makes contemporary art less accessible?

"Of course, we’re a contemporary art platform," says Bosland.

"We’re part of a much bigger creative and artistic dialogue in the city, but our primary responsibility is to our artists, and a big part of that is to sell their art … It feels like it is our responsibility to our artists to be as accessible as possible to the people who have the means to support them."

So it’s a decision driven, in part, by economics. Bosland says a number of artists told the gallery they were coming across more and more Joburg-based collectors who said they’d be more likely to visit Stevenson’s Cape Town gallery in Woodstock than their Braamfontein space in Joburg. Artist Robin Rhode is quoted in a press statement announcing the gallery’s move: "Many of my friends in Joburg, in particular my supporters in the art world, simply don’t have Braamfontein on their radar.

"At some point the mountain has to come to Mohammed, and we are looking forward to shaking things up in the north."

What made the move difficult, though, was the question of how to do it without losing what makes Stevenson unique. It occupies an interesting niche. On the one hand, it’s relatively new.

"We’ve always been this scrappy upstart in Joburg," says Bosland. Stevenson celebrated its 15th anniversary just last year. Everard Read is over 100 years old.