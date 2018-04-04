Boity Thulo: actress, ambassador and wellness entrepreneur

After successfully serving as a wellness and fitness ambassador for several nutritional products and being voted the sexiest woman in SA for two consecutive years, Thulo wants to challenge herself and find a "concrete space within wellness that I can stand by", as she puts it.

She formed Human Limitless and set about creating wellness and fitness products.

"Entrepreneurship was a space I needed to be fearless about and conquer in my own way with my unique take on it. I wanted to create something that I couldn’t find in other products," she says.

Human Limitless manufactures and distributes Boity Toning Support supplements and is working on two new products that will complement it. The business is built on Thulo’s philosophy that human potential is infinite.

"To help people tap into their limitlessness is the reason why we ventured into creating the space to create products about fitness, wellness and healthy living," she says.

"The products we create are all about embracing our limitlessness and the fact that we can achieve everything we put our minds to."

Thulo started the management and booking company The Human Gallery to house her creative ideas. It is operated by Yana Lombard and may expand to include production and representation.

"I have always believed human beings are walking, living, breathing art. Human Gallery celebrates the difference, the specialness and the oneness of human beings. We are all art in a gallery and we are human," she says.

Thulo is also brand ambassador for the Thusa A Girl Child Foundation, which mentors girls on mental and sexual health in disadvantaged schools in rural areas.

She also has a brand ambassador deal on the table with Africa Shopping Network to create wellness garments.

She is a brand ambassador for Krunch — a health, wellness and goodness restaurant, for which she will be creating dietary plans for her social media followers.

Although acting is her first love, Thulo has branched out to other areas of the entertainment industry. She has recently recorded and performed three tracks with popular young rapper Nasty C and she has collaborated with jeans maker SissyBoy to create a clothing line from scratch.