Boity Thulo: actress, ambassador and wellness entrepreneur

04 April 2018 - 05:30 Struan Douglas
Influential: Actress Boity Thulo has branched out to wellness and started her own business called Human Limitless. She is also an ambassador for various projects. Picture: CORNELL TUKIRI
Actress Boity Thulo has transformed her passion for wellness and fitness into a sustainable business.

Thulo, 27, began her career in the entertainment industry in 2010. She has acted in adverts, hosted television programmes and starred in Rockville, High Rollers and Rhythm City.

She is one of the top five social influencers in the country, with about 5-million followers across the major social media platforms.

"As I gain more followers, I always have to choose between doing as I please or being socially responsible" she says.

"I have always chosen social responsibility. Behind every narrative is the message of empowering women and young girls.

"Whenever I tweet or do something, I ask: ‘Would I be happy with my daughter seeing this kind of information?’"

Thulo is frank, tough, determined, passionate, spiritual and forward thinking. She describes herself as "happy, content, grateful and brave".

After successfully serving as a wellness and fitness ambassador for several nutritional products and being voted the sexiest woman in SA for two consecutive years, Thulo wants to challenge herself and find a "concrete space within wellness that I can stand by", as she puts it.

She formed Human Limitless and set about creating wellness and fitness products.

"Entrepreneurship was a space I needed to be fearless about and conquer in my own way with my unique take on it. I wanted to create something that I couldn’t find in other products," she says.

Human Limitless manufactures and distributes Boity Toning Support supplements and is working on two new products that will complement it. The business is built on Thulo’s philosophy that human potential is infinite.

"To help people tap into their limitlessness is the reason why we ventured into creating the space to create products about fitness, wellness and healthy living," she says.

"The products we create are all about embracing our limitlessness and the fact that we can achieve everything we put our minds to."

Thulo started the management and booking company The Human Gallery to house her creative ideas. It is operated by Yana Lombard and may expand to include production and representation.

"I have always believed human beings are walking, living, breathing art. Human Gallery celebrates the difference, the specialness and the oneness of human beings. We are all art in a gallery and we are human," she says.

Thulo is also brand ambassador for the Thusa A Girl Child Foundation, which mentors girls on mental and sexual health in disadvantaged schools in rural areas.

She also has a brand ambassador deal on the table with Africa Shopping Network to create wellness garments.

She is a brand ambassador for Krunch — a health, wellness and goodness restaurant, for which she will be creating dietary plans for her social media followers.

Although acting is her first love, Thulo has branched out to other areas of the entertainment industry. She has recently recorded and performed three tracks with popular young rapper Nasty C and she has collaborated with jeans maker SissyBoy to create a clothing line from scratch.

My traditional healing side is something very sacred. I share it with everyone to show young people that they can be brave

"We shouldn’t box ourselves into being one thing. If we are given the opportunity and the blessing to try our hand at many things, then we should. If I want to write a book next, then I should," she says.

"It is all about being authentic and genuine to what you truly believe is your calling.

"Once you connect to your ultimate calling no matter what it is, you will always find the right path. For me it is a matter of doing whatever you feel speaks to your soul."

Thulo received the ancestral call to become a traditional healer and completed her thwasa training in 2016.

"My traditional healing side is something very sacred. I share it with everyone to show young people that they can be brave," she says.

"This is a very beautiful gift. In our African tradition this happens to a lot of people. It is not strange, it is not rare and it is not a taboo. Everyday modern people also get the calling.

"The calling is the calling and is not linked to what you do on a professional basis. Just walk it as part of your journey and embrace it," says Thulo.

