Theatre Review: A brutally honest look at life and loss

Meet Me at Dawn premiered at the Traverse Theatre at the Edinburgh International Festival in August 2017. It explores grief and the madness of thought that can occur when you lose someone to death.

Harris draws from the Orpheus and Eurydice myth to display people’s desperation for more time with their loved ones if given a chance.

The play is set on a beach where two women find themselves washed up after a boating accident.

"When James Ngcobo gave me the play to read he said it’s like a female version of Waiting For Godot, which is surreal.

"But this play goes somewhere, whereas in Waiting for Godot they are stuck," Sutherland says.

In essence, the play is an ode to love from which other subtexts flow. That the love is between an interracial lesbian couple won’t be lost on South African audiences, although that is not the focal point. Love and loss are, and that resonates with every human.

The words and their rhythm — the incomplete utterances and half thoughts at the beginning and whole sentences at the end — give the play its fragmented and surreal quality.

In this dreamlike state things are dead and alive at the same time. Projections of people’s fears and desires are on display, creating parallels between the real and the fantasy, sometimes in a loop.

Sutherland says the text is "thought poetry in motion".

"Thought can ramble. And the playwright has really explored the workings of a mind," Nomvete adds.

While thought is fleeting, death and grief centre it in the play. The characters’ processes of reasoning take them from the geographical to the psychological and then to the emotional.