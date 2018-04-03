Cape Town artist Andrew van der Merwe carves out beach calligraphy niche

"As a child I would play with interesting ways of shaping the points of sticks. Feathers and shells also make lovely marks." He developed a spear-shaped tool with a bit of flattened wire for a tip.

Used at speed, it threw up the sand leaving a neat V-cut reminiscent of calligraphy carved in stone. He made a type of trowel to cleanly scoop out the sand.

Van der Merwe is secretive about his tools and refuses to explain how he leaves no footprints behind in his beach calligraphy. He loves being out in the elements on beautiful beaches, but does not only work in favourable conditions.

Van der Merwe describes a commission on Scarborough beach working during "a massive storm. Some of the biggest swell we’d had for years. I couldn’t do it because even though I was 50m up on the beach, the work would get washed away from the surge of the swell and there was gale-force wind. I couldn’t control my tools.

"So I thought if I went to Kommetjie, on the Long Beach, side, it would be a little more sheltered even though the tide was high. But there was a bush fire raging!"

He found a spot where he was not choked by the smoke and managed to do the work.

"The wind was blowing on the writing, and the swell was coming and circling up behind me into a puddle. That puddle was being blown uphill into my lettering and it was blowing ash from the fire into it.

"That is one of the reasons why I do the beach calligraphy because it is elemental and ephemeral," he says. Van der Merwe’s calligraphy has captured the romantic market and he is commissioned often to write bridal couples’ names in the sand as a wedding gift.

He loved working in Zeebrugge, Belgium, in 2008 "because they had a vast beach; the tide goes out for over a kilometre". This was a collaboration between Belgian and South African calligraphers that raised about R700,000 for charity. He was also invited to one of the world’s biggest calligraphy events, the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial in the United Arab Emirates, in 2010 and 2016 and performed in Abu Dhabi in 2011.