Afrikaans festival set to woo the senses

Over the past two decades the University of Stellenbosch Woordfees, which launches its 19th edition this week, has pivoted in several successful directions. It started as a literary festival on campus, but grew into a multidisciplinary event considered a highlight on SA’s national arts calendar.

Put together by acclaimed theatre maker and playwright Saartjie Botha, the programme includes far more than the demographics of the host town. Instead, it’s an annual effort to keep conversations and celebrations open on the important issues of race, language, culture and identity.

As a discipline that juggles everything — from sights, sounds and smells, to thrills, frights and epiphanies — theatre has always been a great cultural bridge builder. True to form, the 2018 Woordfees theatre component again sees several local and international English plays making their way to the stage in Afrikaans.

Set during the last days of the Second Anglo Boer War, African gothic queen Reza de Wet’s Asem is a prominent piece that first grabbed attention at festivals during 2017. Translated into Afrikaans by Marthinus Basson, who also directs the play, the production stars Antoinette Kellerman, Edwin van der Walt and Tinarie van Wyk Loots. Superior directing and acting, combined with an aesthetic that seeps into the skin, Asem will be one of the most profound experiences at the 2018 Woordfees.