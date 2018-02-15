Nakhane Touré broke his silence on the ruling by the Film and Publication Board’s appeal tribunal that Inxeba (The Wound) be reclassified from 16 LS to X18 — a rating that is usually given to hardcore pornography and can only be shown at designated "adult premises".

The ruling came after complaints from The Man and Boy foundation and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa).

The tribunal panel‚ which is assigned by the communications minister‚ ruled that the rating originally given by the Film and Publications Board should be changed.

Nakhane, who is the lead actor in the film, said he would only comment on Thursday but late on Wednesday night released an emotional statement‚ detailing how he had been treated.

"We are vile. We are perverse. A virus that they will do anything to get rid of. I sat in my apartment reading the verdict‚ close to tears‚ shaking. I saw myself as a child‚ mocked for being effeminate. Afraid for my life as a teenager as I walked past straight men as I had no idea what they were capable of. I always had something to hide. They hated me."

Despite the hurt‚ he said he refused to be shamed.

"I’m allowed to be emotional. This is my life. These are our lives. And I f**king refuse to live in shame for your patriarchy to keep living. I’m an umXhosa and I don’t know what to do with what I love‚ but doesn’t love me."

Producers of the film have said they were studying the decision and awaiting feedback from their legal team.