Marrabenta Festival: a celebration of Mozambican folk heroes and musos

By late afternoon the Gwaza Muthini Festival ends and the annual Marrabenta Festival starts. The Marrabenta Festival always starts at the Maputo train station. Regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful stations, the precinct houses an extensive rail museum and the Kulungwana Art Gallery.

The train between Maputo and Marracuene is reserved on the evening of the festival. It stops nine times over the short distance, picking up about 1,000 young people along the way.

Marrabenta, a popular style of Mozambican dance music combining traditional Mozambican dance rhythms with Portuguese folk music, is part of Mozambique’s school curriculum. Children learn it in the last year of kindergarten.

In 2018, 30 musicians and performers performed at the festival in a tribute to musician Dilon Djindji, 88. At 9pm on the day of the festival, the "jovial character" as he is known, made his way on stage to perform two songs alongside singer Stewart Sukuma.

By midnight the streets of Marracuene were lined with people and traders selling various street foods and cold beverages.

The closing performance featured Mario Ntimane. He sent the 7,000 crowd wild as he held his guitar in one hand and used the rest of his elastic limbs to dance the "funky chicken". Toddlers jived on the shoulders of their fathers and grandmothers balanced on walking sticks while their bodies shook to the music.

Festival director Paulo "Litho" Sithoe has worked closely with Djindji since founding the Marrabenta Festival 11 years ago, building up an archive of interviews and recordings.

Sithoe says the need to celebrate this living legend of Mozambican marrabenta music is made more poignant by the recent passing of South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela.

The composition Stimela, which tells of migrant mine workers travelling to SA by train, is very relevant to Mozambicans.

"We all have a member of the family from the mines," Sithoe said.

Djindji himself worked on the gold mines in Johannesburg from 1950 to 1954.

The mines were a melting pot of various Southern African cultures. This cross-pollination of musical styles gave rise to the cultural vibrancy of places such as Sophiatown.