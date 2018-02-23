Paint your palette blue and grey: world’s first hand-painted film opens in SA

Loving Vincent, the world’s first fully hand-painted feature film, nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature, is now showing at cinemas in South Africa.

The ambitious film, an account of a young man’s journey to Vincent van Gogh’s hometown in The Netherlands, is told entirely through intricately crafted oil paintings in the artist’s unique style.

It was directed by Polish painter and filmmaker Dorota Kobiela and her producer husband Hugh Welchman.

“We are delighted to bring a groundbreaking film of this calibre to South African audiences,” says Helen Kuun, owner of Indigenous Film Distribution, which released the film in South Africa.

Every one of the 65,000 frames of Loving Vincent is an oil painting hand-painted by a team of 125 professional artists who travelled from all over the world to film studios in Poland and Greece.