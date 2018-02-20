Brian Bradshaw’s oeuvre finally gets due recognition

Before arriving in this country, the Lancashire-born artist had largely pursued a 1950s movement dubbed "kitchen-sink realism", according to Till.

It was quickly torpedoed by abstract expressionism, leaving the likes of Bradshaw at an awkward artistic juncture.

A move to a small Eastern Cape town, where the horizon and natural landscape would be in constant view, provided him with subject matter, allowing for an interplay between realism and abstraction.

He translates Eastern Cape vegetation such as acacia trees and euphorbias, into strange and unexpected shapes.

"This isn’t easy to do. I know, I have tried it," says Till. Having held positions as director of the Johannesburg Biennale, the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the Apartheid Museum, and as curator of the South African Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015, Till is known for his curating abilities.

However, Bradshaw’s art appeals to Till as an artist who has grappled with translating SA’s landscape in novel ways. Having studied fine art at Rhodes under Bradshaw, Till observed the artist from his early years in SA, though Bradshaw had little time to make art until he retired from that position.

At his height at Rhodes he initiated and led the "Grahamstown group", a circle of artists who were united by their commitment to classical art training.

"He really engendered a belief that you had to be able to learn to draw properly. When Neville Dubow was making grass figures and putting them out to False Bay, he said that kind of art ‘was [rubbish]’."

As this recollection implies, Bradshaw was outspoken and slightly brusque.

"He was difficult, he would give the finger to the rest of the art establishment."

This may partially account for his seeming obscurity, though he enjoyed a high profile at an important art school. Grahamstown was not (and is not) an art centre and Bradshaw didn’t court attention in the bigger cities.

"He wasn’t interested in going to Joburg and promoting himself, he did not give a damn," recalls Till.

It didn’t help that he was English and his art didn’t contain links to the political and social issues that preoccupied most of the high-profile artists. This was particularly pertinent, given his interest in landscape painting— the genre is politically charged for locals.

"I don’t think he looked beyond the spiritual physicality of the landscape. He was interested in the volcanic moment of the creation rather than the human steps one sees. Force, creation, energy mass and how it rises up and joins with the sky is what interested him," Till says.

Charismatic, opinionated and defiant, Bradshaw was hard to forget.

Till thought of him often and on a tip from a friend visited him towards the end of his life in Heidelberg, where he had settled after leaving Grahamstown. Here Till discovered and was astonished by the quality and breadth of his work. When Bradshaw returned to the UK, Till packed up Bradshaw’s studio, gathering all his writings, diaries, etchings, early and late paintings with a view to staging a proper retrospective.

"I know his work. He has a particular way of representing the South African landscape that is largely unacknowledged. In the retrospective I will piece it together and reveal what a powerful painter he was."

The gouache works at the AVA Gallery form an introduction to the retrospective. If he was able to create this kind of visual drama through this flat medium, what might he have done with oils?

But, of course, the larger question is whether his art will finally find an audience. His legacy is probably in safe hands given Till’s clout as a curator and director. Till embodies his legacy too; he evinces an unwavering admiration for his former lecturer, who instilled something in him that has never been extinguished.

Brian Bradshaw shows at the AVA Gallery in Cape Town until the end of February. For more information about Bradshaw visit: Brianbradshawfoundation.org