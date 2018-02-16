Top museum gift stores to visit

Librairie-Boutique du Musée National Picasso, Paris

Two years ago, the Musée Picasso opened a hybrid between a concept store and a gift shop to complement its offering of books and Picasso-themed items.

Designed to resemble the artist’s studio, the three-room shop offers a lovely selection of jewellery, mugs and bowls, and, of course, Picasso-related paraphernalia. The shop also carries treats from famed chocolatier Petits Carreaux de Paris.

4 Rue de Thorigny, Paris; visit museepicassoparis.fr/en

American Museum of Natural History, New York

Plan a good hour — or three — for this one. As one of the biggest museums in the world, it boasts five stores. And before you think it — this one isn’t just for kids or geeks. You can buy home décor, jewellery and the cheekiest T-shirts.

Cool fact: Lucy, the skeleton exhibited in the Hall of Human Origins, is named after a Beatles song.

Central Park West & 79th Street, New York; visit amnh.org