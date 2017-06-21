Can sport in Africa be reimagined?

Like a lot of children Frantz Fanon, the legendary Martinican-Algerian revolutionary, loved playing soccer as a youngster. Returning to his place of birth Martinique in 1945 after fighting in Europe and North Africa in the Second World War, he continued to play soccer in a local team.

Soccer was always part of Fanon’s life. Nearly a decade after the war, he tried to create a therapeutic community at Blida-Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in Algeria. He organised a soccer team at the institution and arranged for matches with other teams in the community.

In The Wretched of the Earth, perhaps Fanon’s most famous book, which was written in 1961, he reflects on the anticolonial struggles in Africa and warns of coming challenges. The book was prescient and still remains relevant. But Fanon’s remarks on sport, which come in the central chapter, Pitfalls of National Consciousness, have been little discussed.

He writes, “The youth of Africa should not be oriented toward the stadiums but towards the fields, the fields and the schools. The stadium is not an urban showpiece but a rural space that is cleared, worked and offered to the nation. The capitalist notion of sports is fundamentally different from that which should exist in an underdeveloped country.”

The context and framing of Fanon’s remarks is important. Remember, this was a period of epochal transformation: the end of formal colonial rule marked by independence.

Imagine the possibility of building solidarity and sociality in the midst of such turmoil? The idea that all are equal and the future is possible only together was one of Fanon’s guiding principles.

One can only imagine what Fanon would have made of soccer today, especially that it has become so hugely popular and so driven by money.