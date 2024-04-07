Life

FDA allows expanded use of cell therapies for blood cancer

The drugs from Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb can be used to treat patients in the earlier stages of a type of blood cancer

07 April 2024 - 13:31
by Sneha S K and Bhanvi Satija
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON
Picture: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON

Bengaluru — The US Food and Drug Administration has allowed cell therapies of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Bristol Myers Squibb to be used for treating patients in the earlier stages of a type of blood cancer, the companies said on Friday.

Both J&J and Bristol Myers’ therapies helped extend the time that patients lived without disease progression in late stage studies — more than when patients received ‘standard of care’ treatments, the companies said in separate statements.

The agency’s decision comes after an expert panel backed the use of the therapies — J&J’s Carvykti and Bristol Myers’ Abecma — last month in less severely affected patients with multiple myeloma.

Guggenheim analyst Kelsey Goodwin estimated that the expanded use would add about 12,000 patients who will be eligible to use Abecma.

Goodwin estimated peak US sales of $450m from Abecma for Bristol Myers’ partner 2seventy bio.

Carvykti, on the other hand, could bring in as much as $7.6bn in global peak sales for J&J and its partner Legend Biotech, Goodwin added.

Abecma and Carvykti belong to a class of treatments known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that work by modifying white blood cells known as T-cells to attack cancer.

The current ‘standard of care’ treatments include use of non-CAR-T therapies in less severely affected patients.

Approved medications for the condition include J&J’s Darzalex and generic cancer drugs such as pomalidomide and bortezomib.

CAR-T therapies have recently come under scrutiny from health regulators over the risk of secondary cancers.

Safety warnings were added to CAR-T therapies’ prescribing information earlier this year after reports of T-cell cancers after treatments.

Reuters

Suspicion, stigma and systems: Africa’s health-care story

At a conference towards the end of last year, some of the great names in African public health care shared their lessons about what can — and can’t — ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

Why the tobacco bill treats e-cigarettes like smokes

Are vapes healthier than traditional cigarettes? The vaping and tobacco industries would have us believe that they are, but doctors and researchers ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

JUSTIN PLATT: Global toxic love affair with pesticides kills us

Long-term costs to human health and environment far outweigh any temporary benefits of pesticides
Opinion
1 month ago

Philippines relies on workplace cancer screening as state falls short

In September, the government ordered all employers to set up cancer prevention and control programmes to ease pressure on staff
World
1 month ago

Can South Africa stop cervical cancer in the next 40 years?

About 10,000 women in South Africa get this cervical cancer every year. But it can be prevented by getting the HPV vaccine
News & Fox
1 month ago

Poor health services aggravate SA’s terrible cervical cancer toll

HIV makes women more vulnerable to infection with the human papilloma virus, which causes cervical cancer, but it can be prevented with vaccines
National
2 months ago

SA patient-led cancer registry aims to close data gaps

Patients will be able to upload details of their cancer diagnosis on the website, and the data will be shared with the national cancer registry
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mercedes-Benz confirms prices of new E-Class to ...
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Ford Everest Wildtrak is a luxurious ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Meet the Puma, Ford’s replacement for EcoSport
Life / Motoring
4.
Face-lifted Mercedes-Benz GLS range launched in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Exercise builds ...
Life

Related Articles

Bayer calls off break-up to tackle challenges

Companies

Why the tobacco bill treats e-cigarettes like smokes

News & Fox

JUSTIN PLATT: Global toxic love affair with pesticides kills us

Opinion

Philippines relies on workplace cancer screening as state falls short

World / Asia

Moderna gets earnings boost in fourth quarter

Companies / Healthcare

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol

News & Fox

EDITORIAL: Too many women are dying — and it doesn’t have to be this way

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.