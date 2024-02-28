News & Fox

Why the tobacco bill treats e-cigarettes like smokes

Are vapes healthier than traditional cigarettes? The vaping and tobacco industries would have us believe that they are, but doctors and researchers are sceptical

28 February 2024 - 06:00
by Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela and Ruan Visser
Picture: 123RF/RATTANAKUN THONGBUN
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

  • Ex-smoker Kurt Yeo thinks e-cigarettes have saved his life and are an effective way to quit traditional tobacco.

  • Lung doctors disagree and say while vapes are possibly less harmful than cigarettes, they’re not harmless. 

  • Around one in four South African university students use e-cigarettes — public health experts say marketing specifically targets young people. 

  • Anti-smoking activists hope South Africa’s tobacco bill, which says e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes should be regulated in the same way, will be passed by parliament this year.

  • This Health Beat episode shows why some young people view vapes as luxury items and are attracted by advertising gimmicks.

Bad habits: How the government can help you quit smoking — but isn't

Nicotine patches, pills and chewing gum increase a smoker's chances of quitting. None of these are available to people who use South Africa's state ...
11 months ago

WATCH: How did South Africa's illicit tobacco trade get so bad?

Independent research shows 54% of cigarettes sold in South Africa are illegal, which means Sars didn't collect any sin tax on those smokes
1 year ago

WATCH: Why is the tobacco industry comparing vapes to HIV treatment?

Public health experts agree with the vaping lobby that smokers need more help to quit smoking
1 year ago
