Are vapes healthier than traditional cigarettes? The vaping and tobacco industries would have us believe that they are, but doctors and researchers are sceptical
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.
Ex-smoker Kurt Yeo thinks e-cigarettes have saved his life and are an effective way to quit traditional tobacco.
Lung doctors disagree and say while vapes are possibly less harmful than cigarettes, they’re not harmless.
Around one in four South African university students use e-cigarettes — public health experts say marketing specifically targets young people.
Anti-smoking activists hope South Africa’s tobacco bill, which says e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes should be regulated in the same way, will be passed by parliament this year.
This Health Beat episode shows why some young people view vapes as luxury items and are attracted by advertising gimmicks.
Why the tobacco bill treats e-cigarettes like smokes
Are vapes healthier than traditional cigarettes? The vaping and tobacco industries would have us believe that they are, but doctors and researchers are sceptical
