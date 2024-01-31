SA patient-led cancer registry aims to close data gaps
Patients will be able to upload details of their cancer diagnosis on the website, and the data will be shared with the national cancer registry
31 January 2024 - 16:28
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and advocacy group Living With Cancer SA have launched a patient-led cancer registry, which will enable patients to supply the agency with details of their diagnosis.
The collaboration is expected to augment the information currently available to the NICD’s national cancer registry (NCR) and provide a more accurate picture of SA’s cancer landscape...
