Life

Kruger: Two different sides of the same park

Sanet Oberholzer sets out to uncover Kruger National Park from the north and south and finds it as diverse as it is vast

BL Premium
12 April 2023 - 05:00 Sanet Oberholzer

One doesn’t merely take a trip to “quickly see the Kruger”. At almost 20,000 km², it’s bigger than Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon and our neighbour Swaziland. It’s the kind of place you carve out time for to slowly uncover and explore.

For some people, it’s a yearly pilgrimage to reconnect with nature, go on daily game drives and sit in the silence that bubbles out from its crevices at night...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.