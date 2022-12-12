Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference
Tourism and agriculture are doing well for SA, and economists now expect the economy could grow at 2% or better for 2022
Supply concerns caused by Russia’s Ukraine war motivate countries to turn to solar and wind energy, says International Energy Agency
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Under new CEO Kennedy Bungane the bank plans to list by 2025 as a lender ‘for the people, by the people, serving the people’
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Ukrainian leader holds discussions with US President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkey and France
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
Study shows temperature change damages nasal cells making it is easier for viruses to enter body
How has 2022 been overall?
Magda Wierzycka, founder and executive chair of Sygnia, and author of Magda: My Journey: This year has come as a shock to most people. Russia invaded Ukraine when we barely started to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The war, and the Western sanctions that followed, have led to shortages of everything from fertilisers to wheat and oil. Unsurprisingly, inflation followed, as did massive interest rate increases worldwide. In SA, the most pressing problem has become electricity provision. Hence 2022, which can be only defined as devastating on so many levels, has, once again, illustrated that investment markets can be precarious and geopolitical co-operation a short-term illusion...
What a long, strange year it has been
