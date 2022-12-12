Life

What a long, strange year it has been

12 December 2022 - 05:01 Yvonne Fontyn.

How has 2022 been overall?

Magda Wierzycka, founder and executive chair of Sygnia, and author of Magda: My Journey: This year has come as a shock to most people. Russia invaded Ukraine when we barely started to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The war, and the Western sanctions that followed, have led to shortages of everything from fertilisers to wheat and oil. Unsurprisingly, inflation followed, as did massive interest rate increases worldwide. In SA, the most pressing problem has become electricity provision. Hence 2022, which can be only defined as devastating on so many levels, has, once again, illustrated that investment markets can be precarious and geopolitical co-operation a short-term illusion...

