Life BIG READ: Funda. Leer. Ithute. Learn. Dyondza. We need to do it in our mother tongues The idea that a monolingual English education is the solution to our language debate or a key to a better future is flawed, writes Hans Pienaar B L Premium

As we all know, SA is a drug trader’s paradise, created by Wouter Basson’s henchmen and ANC cadres alike, who turned the department of home affairs into a spaza for cheap passports for Nigerians, Congolese, Chinese, Bulgarians ... a UN of syndicates. This creates problems for innocent airlines, but Ryanair had a solution.

It was futile to quiz false passport holders flying in from Jozi in English, because it is the lingua franca of the world. But Afrikaans is the shadow lingua franca of SA, and so someone at the airline hit on the idea of using it to sort the drug mules from the Prozac ponies, so to speak. And so passport holders from SA were presented with monkey puzzles with super simple questions in Afrikaans...