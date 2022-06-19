×

Careers

My brilliant career: Matching people with jobs in a whole new world of careers

Lucia Mabasa is MD of Pinpoint One Human Resources

19 June 2022 - 08:29 Margaret Harris

Tell me about what Pinpoint One Human Resources does and your job as its MD.

Pinpoint One Human Resources is a boutique executive search firm. Established on Workers' Day in 1999, it’s proudly South African and black-female owned. ..

