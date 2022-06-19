Careers How to maintain … workplace friendships when working remotely With some companies choosing a hybrid or full-time remote model, we need to find ways to connect with colleagues again B L Premium

One of the things we lost with the move to remote work was the informal chats with colleagues that maintain our work relationships. With some companies choosing a hybrid or full-time remote model, we need to find ways to connect with colleagues again.

“What happens when much of the workforce isn't near a water cooler? What happens to laughs, gossip, innovation and creativity with no workplace?” asks Linda Trim, director at workplace design consultancy Giant Leap...