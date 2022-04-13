The Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club wants to put 130 years on a plate

Eleven strangers have gathered around a table in a small room at one of SA’s oldest golf courses. There is some nervousness, more anticipation, but none of it to do with golf. No, this group has gathered for a meal.

Each have before them a lone herb on a saucer. On the chef’s instruction, every one drops it on their tongue — some more hesitant than others. There is an immediate buzz, a tingling, or numbing, as when your senses return hours after a dentist appointment.

“It’s going to feel like its an allergic reaction but it’s not, I promise,” said chef Ransley Pietersen, who refers to the Sichuan peppers on his menu as “buzz buttons”.

They serve as a type of palate cleanser, explained Pietersen, as they open “up your tastebuds and whatever you taste going forward for the next two hours will be accentuated quite a lot”.

Oysters are the first of five courses. One stands out immediately: a vegan oyster. The shell is filled with a combination of oyster leaf, salt leaf and ice leaf, topped with salty fingers, samphire and spekboom — the proudly SA succulent. While the crisp texture shouts plant, the flavour is undoubtedly of oyster. It is fresh, interesting, but only a hint of what is to come.