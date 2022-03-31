The Voco Hotel opens as Rosebank reignites
After a year-long delay, the chain opens its first hotel in SA
The Voco Hotel in Rosebank feels like something out of 1930s New York City — the panelled walls, the glossy black and honey gold, the doormen and the buzz of the pedestrians outside.
But then that’s the look the designers were going for. The hotel was inspired by the vintage glamour of Art Deco New York, though it does have a strong element of local flair with more than 750 original pieces of SA art...
